Teen shot while breaking into vehicles in St. Louis County

CLAYTON (AP) - Police are investigating after a teenager was shot while they say he was breaking into vehicles in north St. Louis County.

According to St. Louis County Police Officer Shawn McGuire, officers responded at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired but could not find anything. At 5:30 a.m. police were called to a residence by the teen's mother a few blocks from where shots were reported.

The teen was transported to a hospital for treatment of wounds to his left hand that are not life-threatening. According to McGuire, the teen said he was breaking into vehicles when he was shot but that he did not know who shot him.

Police say they are looking for the shooter and are pursuing charges against the teen.