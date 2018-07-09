Teen St. Louis Boy Will Not Be Tried As An Adult

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A now 13-year-old St. Louis boy accused of stabbing a 13-year-old neighbor will NOT be tried as an adult in her murder. The boy, whose name is not being released, is accused of killing his neighbor Alexus Purtty, who died July 6th. Family Court Judge Jimmie Edwards ruled this morning that the boy will be tried in the juvenile system. He was acting on the recommendation of a juvenile officer. The officer cited the boy's age, just 12 at the time he was accused. The officer says there's a lengthy child abuse and neglect history related to the child and says the boy did not have prior juvenile offenses.