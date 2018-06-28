Teen Still Jailed in School Shooting
JOPLIN (AP) - One year ago today, a Joplin teenager was arrested on charges he fired an assault rifle and tried to shoot his middle school principal. Today 14-year-old Thomas White remains in the Jasper County Jail pending possible trial as an adult -- he currently has no trial or hearing dates scheduled. He was certified in December to stand trial as an adult. Last month White's lawyers asked the Missouri Supreme Court to send him back to the juvenile system but the justices have not decided whether they'll consider the request. White faces five felony counts. Nobody was injured in the incident last October. White's classmates are a year ahead of him in school now, they finished seventh grade and are settled into their eighth-grade classes.
