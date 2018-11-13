Teen survives 50-foot tumble from Missouri bluff

AUGUSTA (AP) — A Missouri fire official says a teenager has survived a 50-foot fall from a bluff near Augusta west of St. Louis.

Assistant chief Paul Hopen of the Augusta Fire Protection District tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the victim sustained injuries not considered life-threatening during the tumble in Klondike Park.

Hopen says the teenager and his friend were in an area of the park they shouldn't have been, out on the rocks near a cliff, when he slipped and tumbled, and a tree broke his fall.

Hopen says the teenager sustained cuts and bruises and was alert and responsive when he was flown to a St. Louis hospital for evaluation.