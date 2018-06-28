Teen Tanning Ban Sent Back to Mo. House Panel

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A proposal to limit teen access to tanning beds has been sent back to a Missouri House committee after some Republicans raised concerns about government infringement on individual freedoms.

The House on Wednesday referred the measure back to the Rules Committee so that an amendment could be stripped off that would have forbidden anyone younger than 15 from using tanning equipment. That amendment had been adopted Tuesday by a House voice vote, but then prompted concerns from some lawmakers opposed to expanding government mandates.

Republican Rep. Gary Cross, of Lee's Summit, says the plan is to restore his bill to its original purpose, which would require parental consent for teenagers younger than 18 to use a tanning facility.