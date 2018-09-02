Teen to be tried in accidental gun discharge case

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A judge has found sufficient evidence to try an 18-year-old on charges tied to the accidental discharge of a gun at a Springfield high school.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Larvern Hale was bound over for arraignment at the conclusion of his preliminary hearing Friday. He is charged in Greene County with unlawful use of a weapon, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Witnesses at the hearing testified that the loaded weapon moved undetected for about three hours last month through Central High School. The gun was in a backpack when it was dropped and discharged.

No one else has been charged in the case, but police spokeswoman Lisa Cox says the investigation is ongoing.

Hale was represented by a public defender.