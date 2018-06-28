Teen Was In Jail Just Before Shooting
COLUMBIA (AP) - Columbia police say a teenager accused of killing a 17-year-old rival had been out of jail for about an hour before the incident. Kristopher Prince's grandmother says her son had spent six days in jail for driving on a suspended license. Edith Prince said she and her daughter paid Kristopher's bond and dropped him off at the home of Lorenzo Ladiner. Prince and Ladiner are now jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police say Ladiner told them he drove the car while Prince fired an assault rifle at a car in which Tedarrian Robinson was riding. He died of a gunshot wound to the head. Police said the targeted car was driven by 20-year-old Larry McBride, who they say had been arrested 61 times and was ordered under a bond agreement that he have no contact with Prince or Ladiner. The shooting may have stemmed from an ongoing fued.
More News
