Teenaged Murder Suspect to Face Jury

COLUMBIA - Fifteen-year-old murder suspect Lamarr Mayfield asked for a continuance Tuesday for his trial for the murder of Bryan Rankin.

The hearing at Boone County Circuit Court lasted only minutes.

Mayfield is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the murder of the 17-year-old Rankin in April.

Emotions ran high as friends and family of both Rankin and Mayfield packed the tiny courtroom. Bailiffs broke up a yelling match that occurred in the hallway outside the courtroom before the hearing.

Bryan Rankin's father, Bryan Rankin Sr., said he just wants the trial to be over with.

"We're just trying to get this over with. You know the pain is still there. But to come to court and have people on the other's guys side lash out at us and things like that and have no respect for my boy being gone. It's a pretty low blow," Rankin said.

Mayfield will be tried as an adult. The judge has yet to set a start date for the trial.