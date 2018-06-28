Teenager charged in shooting death of St. Louis cab driver

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis teenager is facing charges in the shooting death of a cab driver.

Eighteen-year-old Shakur Ellis was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action. He is jailed on $250,000 cash-only bond.

Cab driver Timothy Grice was found dead in his taxi on Sept. 14 in the city's Central West End. Ellis is not the suspected gunman but police say he was among four suspects who decided to rob Grice.

Two other suspects were arrested four days after the shooting. Police are still searching for the fourth.