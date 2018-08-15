Teenager charged in shooting murder of former classmate

By: The Associated Press

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) — An Excelsior Springs teenager has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a former classmate in North Kansas City last month.

The Kansas City Star reports that a Clay County grand jury indicted Tristian A. Wilton on Tuesday. He's charged with second-degree murder and attempted robbery in the death of 18-year-old Tyler Eddington of Kansas City.

Eddington was found shot in a McDonald's restaurant parking lot Oct. 14. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The second-degree felony murder charge covers defendants who may not have pulled a trigger but were involved in a crime that resulted in a homicide.

Wilton is being held at Clay County jail with a bond set at $1 million.

Wilton and Eddington graduated from Excelsior Springs High School this year.