Teenager charged in shooting murder of former classmate
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) — An Excelsior Springs teenager has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a former classmate in North Kansas City last month.
The Kansas City Star reports that a Clay County grand jury indicted Tristian A. Wilton on Tuesday. He's charged with second-degree murder and attempted robbery in the death of 18-year-old Tyler Eddington of Kansas City.
Eddington was found shot in a McDonald's restaurant parking lot Oct. 14. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The second-degree felony murder charge covers defendants who may not have pulled a trigger but were involved in a crime that resulted in a homicide.
Wilton is being held at Clay County jail with a bond set at $1 million.
Wilton and Eddington graduated from Excelsior Springs High School this year.