Teenager charged with murder in deadly Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Thursday against a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting on West Atchison Street.

Jahaun Whirley, 16, faces seven charges, including second-degree murder, assault, two counts of robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Whirley's first court appearance is scheduled for February 7.

According to the probable cause statement, police responded to the shooting shortly after 11 p.m. on December 12. They found two victims at the scene; one died, and one had to get emergency surgery. Police later identified the man who died as 33-year-old Justin Kammerich.

The surviving victim told police he and Kammerich were outside their apartments when a man approached, holding a gun with an extended magazine. The suspect demanded money, wallets and phones, but apparently started shooting before either man could give anything up.

Witnesses led police to Whirley as a possible suspect. When police talked to him about the shootings, he said he went to the scene after he heard gunshots. Officers searched Whirley's home, finding a gun of the same type used in the shootings, as well as ammunition and an extended magazine.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab determined the shell casings from the scene matched Whirley's gun.