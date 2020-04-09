Teenager dies after collision in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A teenage boy has died after a single car crash in Jefferson City on Tuesday.

The victim was identified by Missouri State Highway Patrol as Kelton Sellers, 17, who was a local from Jefferson City. There were no other passengers in the car at the time.

The crash occurred shortly after 2pm near Walnut Acres road.

MSHP say the vehicle entered a curve too fast before losing control of the vehicle and overturning on the side of the road.

Sellers was pronounced dead at the scene. The family has since been notified.