Teenager Dies After Fight

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BOLIVAR (AP) - A 22-year-old man from California has been charged with the slaying of a Bolivar teenager who apparently was attempting to collect a $250 debt. John Michael Loomis was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police say Loomis used a pocketknife, nylon rope, a BB-gun pistol and broken liquor bottles to subdue and kill Christopher Cornell Thursday morning during a fight in southwest Missouri. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Josiellena Donna Schaefer was charged with abandonment of a corpse for allegedly helping hide the body of 19-year-old Cornell. Loomis is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Schaefer also is in jail on a $25,000 bond. Loomis came to Boliver from Carmichael, California, a month ago.