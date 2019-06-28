Teenager drowns after jumping into creek in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY - A mourning aunt said she can't look at water anymore.

Bradley Hall drowned in the North Moreau Creek at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. His aunt, Jesse Harper, said her nephew told her he could swim and he wanted to jump off of the rope swing.

Jesse Harper said she realized Hall was struggling and jumped in after him.

"I tried everything I could," said Harper.

Harper said Hall was starting to drag her under the water with him. That is when Hall let go. Harper tried to find her nephew in the water, but was unsuccessful.

Emergency personnel arrived in about six minutes.

"They found him right where I left him," said Harper.

Harper said she watched Hall as he was pulled out of the water.

"I thought they would bring him back," said Harper. Hall died on scene.

This is the first drowning of the year reported by Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F.