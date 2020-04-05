Teenager Drowns In Lake

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 16-year-old boy drowned today in a suburban St. Louis lake. K-S-D-K reports that the teenager was on a pontoon boat at Lake Saint Louise when he fell in the water around 3:30 p.m. The lake is about 40 minutes west of St. Louis. Officials say the teenager was on the boat with several other people. There were several attempts to rescue the teen, but all were unsuccessful. Officials say a dive team found the boy's body around 5 p-m.