Teenager killed after shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA - One person died after a shooting at Allen Street and LaSalle Place, The shooting took place just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Columbia Police Department identified the victim as 17-year-old Marquez D. Reed of Columbia.

Columbia police arrived just after 8 p.m. The victim was sent to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives were still investigating the scene Thursday morning.

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.)