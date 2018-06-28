Teenager Killed by Amtrak Train Near St. Louis

KIRKWOOD - A 14-year-old boy was struck and killed Wednesday by an Amtrak passenger train at approximately 4:25 p.m. in Kirkwood. The accident happened on the Union Pacific railroad tracks just east of the Leffingwell railroad crossing.

Police and fire officials treated the boy at the scene and transported him to Mercy hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses at the scene reported the teen was walking on the tracks with headphones in his ears while listening to music. The westbound train approached the victim from behind and he was unable to move in enough time to avoid being struck.

No further information about the victim is being released at this time.