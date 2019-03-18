Teenager killed in house fire in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY - A 13-year-old girl died in a house fire Sunday in Maries County, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said firefighters from the Vichy Fire Department responded to the fire on Maries County Road 438 around noon.
The sheriff's office, Vichy Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office are all investigating the cause of the fire.
In its Facebook post, the sheriff's office said, "Our prayers go out to the family and everyone involved."
