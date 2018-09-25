Teenager Killed in I-70 Crash Near Kingdom City

CALLAWAY COUNTY - One teenager is dead and one man is in serious condition after a car accident on I-70 Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 19-year-old Emily N. Ferguson of St. Louis was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near mile marker 151.4 when she struck a box truck head on.

Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck, 39-year-old Charles Mills of St. Peters, Mo., is at University Hospital in Columbia in serious condition.

The accident occurred around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning and both vehicles were totalled. Ferguson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.