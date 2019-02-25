Teenager sentenced in stabbing death of a Missouri woman
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Lee's Summit teenager has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the stabbing death of a woman who was attacked at a car wash.
Joshua Trigg was 13 when Tanya Chamberlain, 49, of Lee's Summit, was kidnapped from the car wash and killed in 2015.
Lee's Summit police said the teens drove away with Chamberlain in her car. Police tried to pull the car over, and the two teens ran. She had been stabbed or cut 49 times.
The Kansas City Star reports Trigg's co-defendant, Trevon Henry, was sentenced in January to two life sentences plus 50 years. Henry was 14 at the time of the killing.
