Teenager shot in north Columbia

COLUMBIA - A 16-year-old teenager was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound Tuesday at the Break Time gas station on Smiley Lane.

Police said they are trying to find out if that is connected to a shots-fired call from the area of Bodie Drive and Edenton Boulevard. Police said they responded to a report of shots heard at the intersection at 7:50 p.m.

Police said they located evidence of shots fired at the intersection of Bodie Drive and Edenton Boulevard.