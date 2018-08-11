Teens Accused of Murder Stay in Juvenile Detention

KANSAS CITY - Two 16-year-old boys accused of killing Pamela Marquez of Kansas City will remain in juvenile detention. In a Family Court hearing Tuesday, a judge found probable cause for the charges against Taylor Marquez and Eddie George. A Sept. 11 hearing will decide if they can be tried as adults. The two are accused of fatally stabbing Marquez's mother, Pamela, at the family home in Grain Valley on July 16. The teens escaped from Missouri, but were arrested in Denver July 18 and returned to Jackson County last weekend. Marquez was the wife of Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Marquez, who was wounded in the attack.