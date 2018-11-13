Teens accused of throwing rocks that damaged 35 vehicles

WENTZVILLE (AP) — Three teenagers have been arrested in the eastern Missouri town of Wentzville for allegedly throwing rocks from an Interstate 70 overpass that damaged up to 35 vehicles.

Police say vehicles with cracked windows had to pull over and lined the shoulder of the highway for several hours after the damage that occurred late Tuesday.

Police Sgt. Jennifer Bell told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that there were reports of injuries from shattered glass, but details about the injuries were not available Wednesday.

Officers were called to the overpass around 11:30 p.m. and found the teens standing near the railroad tracks on the overpass. Two are age 17 and one is a 16-year-old juvenile.