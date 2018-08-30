Teens arrested after man beaten to death with hammers in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say they've arrested three teenagers after a man was beaten to death with hammers in St. Louis.

Police say 32-year-old Zemir Begic was in his car about 1:15 a.m. Sunday when several young people approached and began damaging it. He suffered injuries to his head, abdomen, face and mouth, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 17-year-old suspect turned himself in late Sunday, after 15- and 16-year-old suspects were taken into custody.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that about 50 people briefly blocked an intersection Sunday night in the community to protest the killing. Begic, who was Bosnian, moved to St. Louis this year.

Police Chief Sam Dotson says there's no indication Begic was targeted because he was Bosnian.

A motive in the killing hasn't been released.