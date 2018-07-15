Teens Arrested in NW Mo. High School Vandalism

By: The Associated Press

PLATTE CITY (AP) - Two 16-year-old boys are in custody, accused of breaking into their northwest Missouri high school, stealing computer equipment and causing extensive damage.

Platte City police said officers made the arrests Tuesday after recovering stolen items from the boys' homes and a wooded area of the city.

Damage and loss from Monday's pre-dawn break-in at Platte City High School was originally estimated at $100,000, but police lowered those figures Tuesday to more than $40,000.

Surveillance videos showed two people in hooded sweatshirts climbing onto the school's roof and breaking into a computer lab. They smashed about 30 computer monitors and stole several laptops and iPads.

The school's telephone system and several surveillance cameras were also vandalized, and computer equipment was stolen from other parts of the building.