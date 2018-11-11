Teens Escape From Juvenile Facility

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Teens escape from youth lockup ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Authorities are searching for several teenagers who eacaped from a state juvenile facility in St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the youths -- aged 14 to 16 -- fled the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center yesterday afternoon. Authorities say they pushed a counselor down a flight of stairs and stole her keys. Whether the counselor suffered injuries is unknown. Two of the youths hads been captured by late last night. The spokeswoman did not know whether the counselor had suffered injuries.