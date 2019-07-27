Teens facing adult charges in Mexico murder case

MEXICO - Three teenagers charged with the murder of a Mexico man will be tried as adults, according to the Audrain County Circuit Court.

Demetric and Trebion Dorsey face charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the February killing of 27-year-old Ta'Juan Williams. The teens are also being charged with criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Their arraignment will be August 9 at the Audrain County Courthouse.

The Warren County Circuit Court said the third suspect in the case, Dekhise Dorsey, has been transferred to Warren where he will face second-degree murder and first-degree assault charges, as well.

In February, the Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of Muldrow.

Officers said the suspects shot Wlliams in the torso. Williams was conscious when they first arrived and told police "The Dorseys" shot him. He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he later died.

Three teenagers turned themselves in to the Mexico Public Safety Department the next day where Dorsey said the teens spotted the victim at a birthday party. A fight broke out and someone fired a gun at Williams.

Officers said Dorsey refused to talk about what the teens did after the shooting.