Teens Fight Extradition in Woman's Death

The teens are being held in suburban Denver after their arrest Wednesday. They're accused of murder, assault and armed criminal action in the weekend stabbing death of Pamela Marquez at her Grain Valley home. The 39-year-old was the wife of assistant U.S. attorney Joe Marquez. Authorities haven't named the teens, although they had earlier said one of them was Marquez's son. Right now the case is being handled by juvenile court. The pair was taken into custody Tuesday after a truck stop diner recognized them from photos published in a newspaper. An extradition hearing is scheduled in Colorado for August 23rd.