Teens Jailed for Climbing Building

AP-MO--BuildingClimbers 02-22 0157 AP-MO--Building Climbers Teens jailed for scaling St. Louis-area building RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) -- Two high school seniors in suburban St. Louis face suspension or expulsion after scaling the side of a 23-story office building yesterday. The 18-year-olds nearly reached the top before rappelling back down at the request of police who interrupted their daring climb. They spent the night in jail. Police say the two were experienced climbers and neither was hurt. The two climbed the University Club Tower in the St. Louis suburb of Richmond Heights, attracting television coverage. Chaminade Principal James Gerker identified the two as Tom Slattery and Jack McKinney. He told KTVI-TV that the students will face penalties ranging from suspension to expulsion. He says his first reaction was to pray for the boys' safety. His second reaction was that the two are in a lot of trouble. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-22-06 1105EST