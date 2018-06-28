Teens Tackle Tough Issues at Columbia City Council

COLUMBIA - Teens took over the Columbia City Council Chambers Tuesday night to give their ideas on how to make the city better.



Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri organized the event to give high school students a chance to tackle topics such as diversity, bullying and safe use of technology.



Students broke into groups and organized skits, raps and poetry to share in the council chambers about these topics and what solutions they see.



Organizers challenged the students to own the problems and hope they will go back and put the solutions they came up with to work at school and in the community.

