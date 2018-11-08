Teens Treated for Depression Could Relapse

Teen Depression

A new study finds nearly half of all teens treated for depression will experience a relapse. A Duke University study finds 46% of teens treated for depression had a recurrence of the disease within five years. Teens who did not respond to short-term treatment, those who also had an anxiety disorder, and teenage girls were the most likely to experience depression again. About 5% of teens are diagnosed with major depression.

Life Saving Implant

Stroke is the third leading cause of death in the US, but a small heart implant could prove to be a lifesaver. It's called the Left Atrial Appendage Occluder, or LAA, and the world saw the first human implantation of it in New Zealand. This area of the heart can be a dangerous breeding ground for strokes caused by blood clots. Doctors aim to prove the device reduces the risk for stroke from 5% to less than 1% for patients with irregular heartbeats. It also reduces the use of blood thinners which are tough on patients.

Black Raspberries

Today there's more evidence eating fruits and veggies can protect your health, especially if black raspberries are in the mix. Researchers studied mice that were designed to develop stomach and colon tumors. They found mice that were given the berries were 50% less likely to develop colon tumors, and 45% percent less likely to develop intestinal tumors. Experts say because black raspberries may help with other conditions, like heart disease.