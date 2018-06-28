Telephone Threats In Kansas City Area
AP-MO--3rd NewsMinute,0250Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The FBI says a northwest Missouri bank received a telephone threat last Friday similar to one made to a Kansas supermarket yesterday. Agent Jeff Lanza says the calls to the St. Joseph-area bank and the Dillons store in Hutchinson are among several to various locations around the country. In many of them, the caller demands wire transfers to overseas accounts. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A man accused of opening fire inside a southwest Missouri church has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl two days before the deadly shooting. Investigators say the girl alleged that Eiken Saimon was mad at her for stealing his car and wrecking it. Two days later, the 52-year-old shot and killed three people in a Neosho church. JERSEYVILLE, Ill. (AP) -- Relatives say an Illinois man killed this week when his car collided with a Missouri school bus was an art student in Chicago. Survivors of Earnest Stephens the Third said he attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and had taken off to earn money with plans to go back and finish his last semester. O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) -- A new directive from Governor Blunt tightens oversight of state-financed construction projects to ensure that contractors don't employ illegal immigrants. Blunt says the move will help ensure that Missouri taxpayers are not in some way subsidizing illegal immigration. The directive will only impact contractors who receive state tax credits or other financial incentives. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-29-07 0809CDT
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police identified a suspect in connection to the shooting in central Columbia Wednesday evening. In a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in