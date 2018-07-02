Telethon Advances Joplin Relief Effort

COLUMBIA - After rasing more than a million dollars for Joplin Thursday night, the donations continue to pour into the Heart of Missouri United Way. The telethon began at 7 p.m. and finished up at 9. p.m. but calls continued till 11:30 p.m. In total, the telethon raised $1,036,599. Money donations are just one of the many ways people living in mid-Missouri are pitching in to help tornado recovery efforts.

Local church, Christian Chapel is one of many churches pitching in to help. The church has been collecting donations and supplies since Tuesday. Student Ministries Pastor, Jeremy Risner, says they are catering to immediate needs such as batteries, flash lights and duck tape. They recently sent a trailer full of supplies down to Joplin and plan on sending another trailer in the next few days.

Gov. Nixon held a press conference Friday morning regarding the state of Joplin recovery. The govenor said there will be a prayer service on Sunday at 2 p.m. held at the Taylor Auditorium on Southern Missouri campus. President Obama and Govenor Nixon will speak at the service.

Nixon also confirmed the missing count has decreased to 156. He remained optimistic saying, "We'll be strong, we'll recover."