Temporary Change in Jefferson City Animal Shelter Adoption Hours

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Animal Shelter will temporarily change their animal adoption hours starting Friday, Feb. 15, 2013.

The temporary hours for adoption will be Monday through Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The temporary change will last for about four weeks. The shelter will be renovating floors and working on the kennels. The adoption hours will return to normal when the renovation is complete.