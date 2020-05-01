Temporary pay cuts, weeklong furloughs for MU Med School faculty, staff

COLUMBIA - The MU School of Medicine announced temporary salary cuts for faculty and a pay cut or furlough for staff at a virtual town hall meeting for employees Thursday. The actions are part of efforts to cut costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following measures will be taken:

Faculty will be required to take 10% salary reductions for three months, beginning May 1 through July 31.

Staff members will be asked to take either a 10% pay reduction for three months or one week of unpaid furlough during that three-month period.

The decision about whether staff members will be asked to take a 10% pay cut for three months or be furloughed for one week will be negotiated with departmental leaders, said Steven Zweig, the newly appointed dean of the MU School of Medicine. He said anyone who has already taken a 10% cut will not be asked to take additional cuts.

“This mandatory action alone will save over $9 million,” Zweig said.

Unless staff members receive notification Thursday, the earliest payroll period in which the adjustments could begin is June 1 for salaried staff or May 3 — when the next pay cycle begins — for hourly staff, Zweig said in an email to employees regarding the announcement.

The announcement of pay cuts and furloughs comes as the university faces a severe budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Two weeks ago officials announced that, in response to the pandemic’s financial toll, the University of Missouri System could see up to 15% in budget cuts.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has cut into the UM System’s budget in a number of ways. They include a $37 million cut to state funding for the university announced by Gov. Mike Parson on April 1 and reduced enrollment in the fall.

Zwieg said the cuts to state funding will result in a loss of close to $8 million for the School of Medicine. Furthermore, he said the decline of normal clinical functions will result in a loss of professional revenue of at least $16 million.

“Those are two financial consequences of this pandemic that directly affect the School of Medicine,” Zweig said. “There’s never been a time like this, when cuts from the state are simultaneously linked with major losses in clinical revenue.”

These pay cuts and weeklong furloughs are not the first steps taken to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the university budget.

UM System leadership will take a 10% pay cut beginning May 1 through at least July 31. MU also rolled out a program Monday that allows faculty and staff to volunteer for future 2%, 5% or 10% pay reductions for up to three months. The email, which was also sent to student employees, made it clear that volunteering for salary cuts would not eliminate the need for other cost-cutting measures, including furloughs, layoffs and salary reductions.

As of April 12, the UM System also stopped paying employees unable to work remotely or work on-site administrative leave, which is paid time off because of special circumstances causing campus shutdowns.

Mike Koehler, chief administrative officer and head of human resources for the School of Medicine and MU Health Care, said the savings from the pay cuts and furloughs would help reduce the overall expenses of the university and the health system.

Koehler said leadership has been creating policies regarding the implementation of pay cuts, furloughs, layoffs and terminations.

“I hope that there aren’t many layoffs, but there will be some,” Koehler said. “Between the hospital and the school, we’ve canceled over 400 open positions already, and that will help minimize other job loss, but there will be some.”