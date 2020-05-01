Temporary pay cuts, weeklong furloughs for MU Med School faculty, staff

1 day 3 hours 50 minutes ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 3:43:00 PM CDT April 30, 2020 in News
By: Madison Czopek, Columbia Missourian Reporter

COLUMBIA - The MU School of Medicine announced temporary salary cuts for faculty and a pay cut or furlough for staff at a virtual town hall meeting for employees Thursday. The actions are part of efforts to cut costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following measures will be taken:

  • Faculty will be required to take 10% salary reductions for three months, beginning May 1 through July 31.
  • Staff members will be asked to take either a 10% pay reduction for three months or one week of unpaid furlough during that three-month period.

The decision about whether staff members will be asked to take a 10% pay cut for three months or be furloughed for one week will be negotiated with departmental leaders, said Steven Zweig, the newly appointed dean of the MU School of Medicine. He said anyone who has already taken a 10% cut will not be asked to take additional cuts.

“This mandatory action alone will save over $9 million,” Zweig said.

Unless staff members receive notification Thursday, the earliest payroll period in which the adjustments could begin is June 1 for salaried staff or May 3 — when the next pay cycle begins — for hourly staff, Zweig said in an email to employees regarding the announcement.

The announcement of pay cuts and furloughs comes as the university faces a severe budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Two weeks ago officials announced that, in response to the pandemic’s financial toll, the University of Missouri System could see up to 15% in budget cuts.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has cut into the UM System’s budget in a number of ways. They include a $37 million cut to state funding for the university announced by Gov. Mike Parson on April 1 and reduced enrollment in the fall.

Zwieg said the cuts to state funding will result in a loss of close to $8 million for the School of Medicine. Furthermore, he said the decline of normal clinical functions will result in a loss of professional revenue of at least $16 million.

“Those are two financial consequences of this pandemic that directly affect the School of Medicine,” Zweig said. “There’s never been a time like this, when cuts from the state are simultaneously linked with major losses in clinical revenue.”

These pay cuts and weeklong furloughs are not the first steps taken to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the university budget.

UM System leadership will take a 10% pay cut beginning May 1 through at least July 31. MU also rolled out a program Monday that allows faculty and staff to volunteer for future 2%, 5% or 10% pay reductions for up to three months. The email, which was also sent to student employees, made it clear that volunteering for salary cuts would not eliminate the need for other cost-cutting measures, including furloughs, layoffs and salary reductions.

As of April 12, the UM System also stopped paying employees unable to work remotely or work on-site administrative leave, which is paid time off because of special circumstances causing campus shutdowns.

Mike Koehler, chief administrative officer and head of human resources for the School of Medicine and MU Health Care, said the savings from the pay cuts and furloughs would help reduce the overall expenses of the university and the health system.

Koehler said leadership has been creating policies regarding the implementation of pay cuts, furloughs, layoffs and terminations.

“I hope that there aren’t many layoffs, but there will be some,” Koehler said. “Between the hospital and the school, we’ve canceled over 400 open positions already, and that will help minimize other job loss, but there will be some.”

The chat room function of the virtual meeting was disabled shortly after it ended. Comments, which could no longer be viewed, seemed to reflect frustration and confusion over both the changes and the nature in which they were being communicated.

More News

Grid
List

Parade at Mill Creek Village helps residents see family for first time since March
Parade at Mill Creek Village helps residents see family for first time since March
COLUMBIA - Patti Butera used to eat lunch with her dad daily, but she hasn't even been able to give... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 4:32:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Parson says state is prepared to open on May 4
Parson says state is prepared to open on May 4
JEFFERSON CITY - Phase 1 of Missouri's "Show Me Strong Recovery" plan takes effect on Monday, May 4, and today,... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 4:06:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

MU to take action in response to financial pressures from COVID-19
MU to take action in response to financial pressures from COVID-19
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced in an email Friday that it will begin to take actions such as... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 3:10:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Bars that don't serve food can't reopen under new COVID-19 guidleines
Bars that don't serve food can't reopen under new COVID-19 guidleines
COLUMBIA — Bars will not be able to reopen under Columbia and Boone County's new COVID-19 guidelines, despite the easing... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

UPDATE: MU Health Care lays off 32 employees, bringing MU total to 49
UPDATE: MU Health Care lays off 32 employees, bringing MU total to 49
COLUMBIA - MU personnel changes such as layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts have begun in earnest. MU Health Care... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 1:42:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Local churches proceed with caution as state reopens
Local churches proceed with caution as state reopens
COLUMBIA - Many churches across the state haven't held in-person services since early March, but now, with the state reopening,... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 1:13:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Buchanan County food plant reports 295 positive COVID-19 cases
Buchanan County food plant reports 295 positive COVID-19 cases
ST. JOSEPH - Last week, Triumph Foods in St. Joseph had 46 employees test positive for COVID-19. On Monday, comprehensive... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 1:02:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Grieving during the pandemic
Grieving during the pandemic
The increasing death toll from COVID-19 continues to overwhelm funeral homes and mortuaries in some areas. Families and loved ones... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 12:47:11 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Three new cases reported in Saline County
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Three new cases reported in Saline County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 10:11:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in Top Stories

Deputies arrest man after finding meth in his car
Deputies arrest man after finding meth in his car
MONITEAU COUNTY - A man was arrested after deputies received a call of a suspicious person outside a local business.... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 9:34:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Police arrest man wanted in connection with burglary
Police arrest man wanted in connection with burglary
COLUMBIA - A man was arrested on Friday morning in relation to a burglary on Ballyneal Court. According to... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 9:11:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Businesses to keep strong online presence after the pandemic
Businesses to keep strong online presence after the pandemic
COLUMBIA - Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Christina Barron, a beauty consultant in Columbia, would go to people's home to sell... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 8:32:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Inmates volunteer to make masks for first responders
Inmates volunteer to make masks for first responders
(CNN) -- When health officials sounded the alarm on the state of the country's personal protective equipment stockpile, officials at... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 8:09:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

American, Delta, Frontier to require passengers to wear face masks
American, Delta, Frontier to require passengers to wear face masks
(CNN) -- On Thursday, three major US airlines separately announced they were going to require their passengers to wear masks.... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 5:45:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Chase Daniel sets out to help the Food Bank
Chase Daniel sets out to help the Food Bank
COLUMBIA - Chase Daniel hasn't played football in Columbia in more than 11 years, but he said he still feels... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 4:14:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Senior living facilities keeping residents connected amid pandemic
Senior living facilities keeping residents connected amid pandemic
COLUMBIA - Senior living facilities are facing difficult obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the health and safety of residents... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT April 30, 2020 in News

House committee advances bill that could overturn Clean Missouri
House committee advances bill that could overturn Clean Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House of Representatives committee voted 9 to 4 Thursday evening to approve a bill that... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 5:29:00 PM CDT April 30, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 74°
9pm 71°
10pm 68°
11pm 67°