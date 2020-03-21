Ten COVID-19 cases confirmed positive in Boone County

COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone Co. Health and Human Services announced Friday the county now has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The department made the announcement on Twitter.

As of March 20, 2020, at 5 p.m., the current positive case count of Covid-19 in Boone County is 10. pic.twitter.com/0QzMbWDUlW — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) March 20, 2020

Also on Friday, the city's public transit system suspended all fares, including Para-Transit, until May 1. Changes were also made by the city regarding public access to city buildings and operations starting Monday, March 23.