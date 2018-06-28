Ten Mile Trooper Projects Comes to an End

The plan was to have a heavy presence on state highways and have zero tolerance for motorists pulled over not wearing their seatbelts. The Highway Patrol had what they called maximum manpower.

The Mid-Missouri Highway Patrol unit tended to one fatality.

When asked to compare this year to previous ones, Trooper Gary Gundy said they had one more fatality than they would like, but the results are better than average.

As for DUI's in Mid-Missouri, the troop had about three dozen and that number is up.

The Ten Mile Trooper Program may be nearing its end, but many people are still on their way or are about to leave their weekend getaway, and the Highway Patrol wants you to stay safe.

"Everybody's going to want to get home early, after a long weekend, and relax a little bit, but boy if you're still traveling we want you to pay attention to what you are doing," says Gundy.

Troop Gundy also said that even though the summer is still young, drivers should watch their speed, keep their following distance and stay buckled up.