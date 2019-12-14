Ten School Records Fall for Westminster at Allgood Invitational

ROLLA, MO -- Ten modern-day school records were bettered by the members of the Westminster College men's and women's track & field teams Saturday at the Missouri University of Science & Technology Dewey Allgood Invitational.



Sophomore Sarah Koestner led the record setters, finishing second in the 1500-meter run in 4:54.83, setting a modern-day record and breaking the previous school mark of 4:56 set by Katy Murphy in 1985. Other modern-day bests were set by freshman Tanisha Terrell in the 100-meter dash pre-lims in 13.51; sophomore Sarah Ogar took fourth in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.28; and junior Kim Petiford finished seventh in the long jump at 4.29 meters.



Freshman Jared Patterson was one of four men's team members to better modern-day marks, bettering his own modern-day mark with a 10th-place time of 4:08.18 in the 1500-meter run; freshman Will Megl took fifth in the 3000-meter steeplechase in 10:50.55; sophomore Tony Mitchell took sixth in the long jump at 6.15 meters; and freshman David McDermott was seventh in the javelin at 31.69 meters. The 4x100 relay team of junior Rick Spinell, sophomore Weednel Delphonse, Mitchell and junior EJ Berry took fourth in 45.57, and the 4x400 meter relay team of junior Mylhan Myers, Spinell, Mitchell and Berry took seventh in 3:33.38.