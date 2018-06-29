Ten Senior Girls Receive Prom Styling

5 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Thursday, May 09 2013 May 9, 2013 Thursday, May 09, 2013 1:59:00 PM CDT May 09, 2013 in News
By: Michelle Schuelke
loading

COLUMBIA - It was a Cinderella-like prom story for ten Columbia high school seniors, Styliztic Salon giving girls the prom of their dreams. Four girls were selected from each high school to receive makeovers before their big day.

Denise Herndon, assistant principal at Hickman High School worked with Douglass, Rock Bridge and Hickman High School counselors and principals to select the girls on their campuses. The schools followed these guidelines to select the girls: the student must be in need, the student must not have any failing grades, the student should not have any behavior issues, and the student must be a senior on track to graduate this school year.

Overall, ten girls from the community were selected to have the Cinderella experience complete with their own fairy godmothers. Ashley Thomas and Brandi Harris, owners of Styliztic Salon held planning meetings with the girls and Hurdon to plan hair styles and make-up plans. They wanted to coordinate nail color with the girls dresses and find out if any hair accessories were needed.

During the meetings with the girls Thomas realized some of the girls were more in need than originally thought. Several of the girls did not have the means to purchase a prom dress or shoes. Herndon funded dresses, while Thomas provided jewelry, and accessories. Super Sami Beauty Supply donated hair extensions and Stylizitc Salon blacked out dates for complete makeovers.

On the day of Douglass High School's first prom in seven years, Shanae Brown and Traviara Doxley, both seniors at Douglass High school arrived at the salon before 2 p.m. and were rushed through a beauty makeover. They were transformed as their nails were done with polish and glitter, their hair was curled and makeup was applied. The high school footed the bill on the tickets to prom for these two girls.

On Saturday, May 5, the salon was filled with four Hickman High School seniors, friends and family. Thomas and Harris opened the salon before 10 a.m. starting with manicures and pedicures. Lakareisha Ingram, Sa'Dedra Hayes, Chelsea Sheley and Paige Sheets' makeovers took more than four hours.

Paige's mother had tears in her eyes as Thomas put the final layer of lip gloss on. Mother and daughter embraced and cried tears of joy at the tranformation and belief that Paige could have a senior prom to remember. Paige adorned with curls and glitter, soon headed home to put on her dress and meet a group of friends for pictures.

Chelsea Sheley, a senior at Hickman, said she was excited about feeling prettier than she has ever felt before and was most excited about seeing the reaction of her boyfriend when he finally saw her. Sheley underwent a major change, adding hair extensions on Friday night and a new dress provided by Styliztic Salon. Sheley lives with a foster family and did not have the means to buy her own dress. Thomas said they provided the dress, shoes, shawl and bling.

After hours of sitting and waiting to see herself, Sheley, got a glimpse and said she felt more beautiful and confident in that moment. With Sheley's hair and make-up done, she dressed and took photos at the salon, then made her way to Cheddars' for the big reveal.

Sheley, wearing a red gown, with glittery eyes, and a pearl necklace stepped out of her foster mom's car and was greeted with grins and smiles. Her father and aunt met her to take photos, along with friends and family. Chelsea's boyfriend smiled and was speechless as he approached.

Stylitic Salon will be helping the final four girls from Rockbridge High School on Saturday, May 10

 

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
8am 82°
9am 84°
10am 88°
11am 90°