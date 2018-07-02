Tennessee man charged with Missouri crash that killed 3

By: The Associated Press

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) — A Tennessee man is jailed without bond after being accused in southeastern Missouri of drunkenly causing a traffic crash that killed three people.

KFVS-TV reports 55-year-old Benny L. Johnson of Milan, Tennessee, is charged in Dunklin County with three Involuntary manslaughter counts, as well as single felony counts of driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender and of leaving an accident scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that late Tuesday — Independence Day — Johnson's pickup truck when it hit a car parked along a road, sending debris into a nearby van.

The patrol says 32-year-old Tiffani Santana and 2-year-old Jack Venneman died at the scene. An occupant of the van, 10-year-old Phoenix Santana, also was killed.

Online court records don't show whether Johnson has an attorney.