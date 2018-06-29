Tennessee Man Fatally Hit by Train in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

O'FALLON (AP) - A Tennessee man is dead after being struck by a train while walking on tracks in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Giuseppe Aracri of Cottontown, Tenn., was struck by an eastbound Norfolk Southern train about 10 p.m. Monday in O'Fallon, Mo. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn't clear why Aracri was on the tracks. An investigation is currently ongoing.