Tennis shoes over phone line offer tribute to fallen teen

FLORISSANT (AP) — An emotional and unusual tribute continues to grow in suburban St. Louis -- tennis shoes tossed along a telephone line to honor a teenager fatally struck while crossing a street.

KSDK-TV reports that 18-year-old Nick Oswald was hit by a car in November in Florissant. Police ruled it an accident.

At the spot of the accident, around 60 pairs of shoes have been thrown over telephone wires, many of them placed there by his friends in the skateboarding community.

Oswald's mother, Shelly Oswald, says the tribute puts a smile on her face because it's clear her son touched each person who added to the memorial.

The lines are owned by Charter Communications, and police say it's up to Charter to take down the shoes.