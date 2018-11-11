Tensions Remain High for Second Senate Debate

LAKE OZARK - The U.S. Senate debate was heated Friday as Republican candidate Roy Blunt and Democrat Robin Carnahan argued over what changes they would make from current Missouri Senator Kit Bond

The hot issue for the day was earmarks, which Sen. Bond has been called a "champion" of.

Blunt said earmarks are effective in helping Missouri.

"One thing I know about competition is when 98 people are competing and two people aren't, the 98 people might not win but the two people who don't compete will certainly lose," said Blunt.

Carnahan offered a entirely different viewpoint and tried to trace earmarks back to Blunt's reported work with lobbyists.

"He sits here and defends it, I just think we cannot afford this, it is the wrong approach. We need to have merit and competition at to how we spend your tax dollars," said Carnahan.

Friday's debate was also the first featuring all four senate candidates. Independent candidate Jerry Beck, offered a conservative view point and said he would try to stop the U.S. from sending technology overseas to "the socially enslaved nations of the world."

Libertarian candidate Jonathan Dine pointed out that Blunt and Carnahan spent more time attacking each other than stressing their own strengths.

"Carnahan and Blunt are excellent fundraisers, they both raised $8 million and $7 million a piece, you know I've only got about $1,000 raised," said Dine, "Those are good talents you need but those are also favors you'll have to pay back."

This was the final of two debates scheduled before the November 2 general election.