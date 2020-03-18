Tenth COVID-19 case in Missouri confirmed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The tenth coronavirus case in Missouri was confirmed in Jackson County Tuesday.

According to KSHB, Jackson County Health Department said a woman in her 80s tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said she has not traveled recently.

It is the first confirmed case in the county. The other cases in Missouri are:

Greene County: 3

Henry County: 1

Jackson County: 1

St. Louis County:3

St. Louis (city): 1

TBA: 1* *The Cass County Health Department announced they confirmed their first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in the county. DHSS has not identified Cass County in their data, though it may account for the "TBA" category.

The case was identified through a private lab, according to the health department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.