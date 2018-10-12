Testimony: man declared 'Heil Hitler!' after Jewish site shootings

By: The Associated Press

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A police officer testified at a preliminary hearing that a white supremacist suspected of killing three people at two Jewish sites in Kansas declared "Heil Hitler!" after the shootings.

Overland Park police Sgt. Marty C. Ingram testified Monday that Frazier Glenn Miller also asked how many Jews he had killed after the shootings on April 13, 2014.

The hearing will determine whether there is enough evidence to put Miller, of Aurora, Missouri, on trial. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

The 74-year-old Miller is charged with capital murder in the shootings at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City in Overland Park, Kansas, and at a nearby Jewish retirement home. None of the victims were Jewish.

Miller's attorneys raised questions about how witnesses were identified.