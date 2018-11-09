Testimony to Continue at Sheley Murder Trial

MORRISON, Ill. - Testimony is set to continue for a fifth day at the murder trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Illinois and Missouri in 2008.

Proceedings are scheduled for Friday in Whiteside County, where Nicholas Sheley is accused in the death of 93-year-old Russell Reed of Sterling, Illinois. He has pleaded not guilty. Sheley has already been sentenced to life in prison for the bludgeoning death of a Galesburg, Illinois man.

The (Sterling) Daily Gazette reports that during testimony Thursday, the doctor who performed Reed's autopsy described his injuries.

Scott Denton said he found defensive wounds on Reed's left hand, dislocated bones, bruises and five broken ribs among other injuries. The doctor said some wounds came from a blunt object.