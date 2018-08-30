Testing indicates radiological contamination near creek

FLORISSANT (AP) — Testing by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has found possible radiological contamination at seven more properties near Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County, further adding to concerns that remnants of the nation's early nuclear weapons program are causing health problems for some who lived near the waterway.

The latest testing found possible contamination on three additional residential and four commercial properties near the creek. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the corps also found contamination on other residential property near the creek this summer.

Nuclear processing waste stored at sites near Lambert Airport during the early decades of the Cold War leached into Coldwater Creek. Several people in the area have been diagnosed with cancer, raising concerns about a link to the contamination.