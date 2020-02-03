Tests checking for asbestos in charred St. Louis warehouse

2 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, November 18 2017 Nov 18, 2017 Saturday, November 18, 2017 1:17:00 PM CST November 18, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Officials are testing for asbestos among the debris left from a massive St. Louis warehouse fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that federal Environmental Protection Agency personnel and contractors gathered samples Friday in areas around the collapsed remains of Park Warehouse Service.

EPA on-scene coordinator Heath Smith says test results would be available by Monday.

Smith says the charred debris does not necessarily present a hazard, but advised nearby residents not to touch it until further notice.

The agency was prompted to look into asbestos concerns after requests for testing were relayed through the St. Louis Department of Health and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The fire broke out Wednesday, with smoke visible for miles. It took fire crews until Thursday to extinguish the flames.

