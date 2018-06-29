Tests raise concern about drinking water in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (AP) — High levels of chromium-6, a likely carcinogenic chemical, have been found in St. Louis area drinking water, but health officials say the water is not dangerous.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch cites a report released this week by the Washington-based Environmental Working Group.

It found that Missouri American Water Co., which serves customers in St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties, had the second-highest average of chromium-6, based on 40 samples taken across the country from 2013 to 2015.

Dr. Faisal Khan, director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, says chromium-6 levels are at just a fraction of the limits that would require action.

Missouri American Water says its water meets or surpasses quality standards, "including those set for chromium."