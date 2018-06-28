Tests Show Clean Air at KC Complex

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency says the final round of tests on air at a federal complex in Kansas City shows no health concerns. The EPA's regional office in Kansas City, Kan., says a fourth round of tests was performed in November at a child-care facility and another building at the Bannister Federal Complex.

The agency says the tests found no indication of health concerns from PCBs or other organic compounds. Tests were also done earlier on three occasions at the 310-acre complex, which has housed various federal facilities and been the subject of several environmental inquiries.

The EPA said the earlier tests also showed no health concerns from the air in or around the two buildings.